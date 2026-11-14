Newark’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to flexible gig work. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: High 5 Hospitality

High 5 Hospitality Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay based on a 45-hour work week (competitive pay listed)

Lead the team at a busy Buffalo Wild Wings as part of a growing, multi-brand hospitality group (BWW, Jersey Mike’s, BBQ, brunch concepts). You’ll run daily operations, manage staff, control costs, and keep food, service, and cleanliness standards high. Perks include discounted meals, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Newark, DE (Christiana)

Type: Part-time (about 12–24 hours/week , includes weekends/holidays)

(about , includes weekends/holidays) Salary: Competitive hourly pay + potential performance-based incentives/bonuses

Make Starbucks drinks inside Macy’s while giving friendly, fast service at the coffee bar. This role comes with merchandise discounts, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, and training in both coffee and customer service.

Employer: HereSpa

Location: Newark, DE (mobile/on the road)

Type: Contract / Freelance (1099)

Pay: Estimated $60–$100+ per completed service | Listed as $60–$90 per hour on Indeed (not guaranteed; depends on bookings)

Perfect if you’re a licensed nail tech or cosmetologist who wants control over your schedule. You travel to clients’ homes, hotels, senior communities, or events, and HereSpa handles scheduling, payments, and support, with fast direct-deposit payouts and the freedom to accept only the appointments you want.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.