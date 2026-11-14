Newark’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on assembly to lab instrument experts. Here are a few solid options if you like building, fixing, or improving how things are made.

Employer: Qnity

Qnity Location: Newark, DE

Type: Volunteer / Entry-Level

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level engineering role supporting semiconductor materials quality. Good fit if you have a recent engineering degree and want real-world experience in data analysis, SPC, and continuous improvement alongside senior engineers.

Employer: Jobsought

Jobsought Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.81–$26.71 per hour

Hands-on role assembling electronic and electro-mechanical products, doing wiring, soldering, and reading schematics. Great if you have 1–2 years’ experience, like working with tools, and want steady full-time work with clear production goals.

Employer: University of Delaware (via Women In Science)

University of Delaware (via Women In Science) Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Open Until Filled

Advanced tech role keeping high-end lab instruments (like mass specs and spectrometers) running for teaching and research. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience with mechanical/electronic repair and enjoy troubleshooting complex lab equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.