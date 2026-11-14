Newark has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups recently lost their home and is now waiting at Humane Animal Partners - Stanton/Christiana for a fresh start.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Humane Animal Partners - Stanton/Christiana

Phone: (302) 998-2281

Chosen has just arrived after his previous owner could no longer keep him. He has lived in a home before, so he may already know some basic manners, but the shelter can’t promise how those behaviors will look in a new home. He’s still being checked by the vet and behavior team, and will meet other animals once he’s cleared.

If you’re looking for a smaller companion and can offer patience while he settles in, Chosen could be a great match.

👉 Meet Chosen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Humane Animal Partners - Stanton/Christiana

Phone: (302) 998-2281

Bernie also came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. He has some history as a house dog, which often means a bit of training under his belt, though the shelter reminds adopters that behavior can change in a new place. He’s currently waiting on full medical and behavior evaluations and will meet other animals after the vet clears him.

If you enjoy an active, medium-sized dog and can give him time to adjust, Bernie may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Bernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Plott Hound mix

Plott Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter: Humane Animal Partners - Stanton/Christiana

Phone: (302) 998-2281

Anubis is a striking brindle Plott Hound mix who arrived when his owner could no longer keep him. Like the others, he has lived in a home before, but the shelter will still complete full medical and behavior checks. His interactions with other animals are on hold until the vet gives the all-clear. With a fee-waived adoption, he’s an especially good option if you’re ready for a loyal companion but watching your budget.

If you can offer structure, love, and time to settle in, Anubis could be a wonderful new friend.

👉 Meet Anubis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newark, DE, consider visiting Humane Animal Partners - Stanton/Christiana or calling (302) 998-2281 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their new families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.