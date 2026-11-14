Newark’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from warehouse floors to office-based planning roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: From $17.25/hour, weekly pay

Operate forklifts to move pallets, load/unload trucks, and keep the club stocked and tidy. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships. Prior forklift experience is preferred but not required if you complete their training.

Employer: Elite Services Group C, LLC

Elite Services Group C, LLC Location: Newark, DE

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $20.00/hour

Help with book inventory, scanning, and record-keeping in a clean, organized setting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want flexible shifts available 7 days a week.

Employer: Advant-Edge Solutions of Middle Atlantic, Inc.

Advant-Edge Solutions of Middle Atlantic, Inc. Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$70,000/year

Plan and fine-tune routes for 13+ box trucks serving customers on daily to annual schedules. Great for someone with 2+ years of high-density routing experience, strong map skills across PA/NJ/DE/MD/DC/VA, and comfort using routing software. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Sepax Technologies, Inc.

Location: Newark, DE (onsite at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role supporting purchasing and inventory for a growing biotech manufacturing company. You’ll handle vendor quotes, purchase orders, and material availability. Best for candidates with an Associate’s degree and 3+ years in procurement or supply chain, plus strong Excel and ERP skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.