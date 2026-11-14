Newark’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from biotech to auto parts to insurance. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: SDIX LLC – An OriGene Company

SDIX LLC – An OriGene Company Location: Newark, DE (100% remote, US-based, up to 50% travel)

(100% remote, US-based, up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead a national field sales team selling biotech products to pharma, biotech, and diagnostic clients. You’ll set sales strategy, hire and coach reps, and work closely with leadership and marketing in a fast-paced, fully remote role.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule, mornings/nights/weekends)

(flexible schedule, mornings/nights/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy AutoZone store, lead and train the team, and drive parts sales and inventory accuracy. Good fit if you like hands-on retail work, clear processes, and growing into bigger management roles.

Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency (Liberty Mutual)

Location: Newark, DE (serving Newark & nearby PA towns; in-office + field-based)

(serving Newark & nearby PA towns; in-office + field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commissions (range varies by experience and location)

Outside sales role helping people with auto, home, life, and more, backed by a Fortune 100 company. You’ll get training, leads, and tech tools, and you’ll build your own book of business through community networking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.