Newark’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks with SAP and product experience. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or remote work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc

firstPRO, Inc Location: Newark, DE (hybrid; also supports Dover, DE & Yulee, FL)

(hybrid; also supports Dover, DE & Yulee, FL) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role leads all cutover planning and go‑live work for a large SAP program across Finance, SCM, HR, and Asset Management. Ideal if you have 15+ years SAP, multiple full lifecycle implementations, and want to own the go‑live strategy with some travel covered.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc

firstPRO, Inc Location: Newark, DE (hybrid; also supports Dover, DE & Yulee, FL)

(hybrid; also supports Dover, DE & Yulee, FL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on SAP FICO role with some FICA work, focused on configuration, support, and process improvement in an S/4HANA environment. Good fit if you have 5–7 years FICO, at least one full implementation, and like working closely with finance teams.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc

firstPRO, Inc Location: Newark, DE (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical lead over SAP S/4HANA, BTP, Basis, and Security, setting standards and running day‑to‑day operations. Best for someone with 15+ years SAP technical and deep security/governance experience who wants to shape the SAP platform.

Employer: Ecclesiastes Inc

Ecclesiastes Inc Location: Newark, DE (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote senior role designing and maintaining BizTalk integrations across multiple apps, using C# .NET, SQL Server, XML/XSLT. Great if you’re strong in the Microsoft stack and like working across Scrum and Waterfall teams.

Employer: Power Home Remodeling

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("salary commensurate with experience")

Own the roadmap for Power’s internal Nitro platform, working with execs, UX, and dev teams to define and prioritize features. Comes with full medical, dental, 401(k) match, tech budget, paid parental leave, and training events; ideal if you have 4+ years in a mid/large enterprise and strong Agile experience.

(Alternate posting of this same Product Owner role is also on Indeed.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Newark employers are clearly investing in tech talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.