Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re a new grad nurse, seasoned RN, or a traveling therapist. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,254 per week

Work 40 hours/week on a 13-week assignment with housing support, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of PT experience and want strong traveler benefits.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Provide bedside and treatment-area therapy for adults with speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing disorders in acute care. Good role if you like close teamwork with physicians, rehab, and case management.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,036 per week

13-week PT contract, 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts. Comes with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Nurse Residency

Designed for new grad RNs moving into postpartum care, with mentored practice, simulation, and structured education. Ideal if you want to build skills with moms and newborns in a supported setting.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Nurse Residency

New grad L&D track covering antepartum through immediate postpartum care. You’ll learn fetal monitoring, emergency response, and evidence-based birthing care with strong preceptor support.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

High-acuity CVOR role on an open-heart team, focusing on perioperative and intraoperative care for complex cardiac surgeries. Best for experienced RNs who like fast-paced, tech-heavy OR work.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

RN role spanning advanced, specialty, and primary care settings. Good match if you want variety, collaboration, and patient-centered care across different departments.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Clinical pharmacy specialist role in a busy ED, with code/trauma support, pharmacokinetics, and antimicrobial stewardship. Great for pharmacists who like high-acuity, rapid decision-making.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Covers order verification, dosing, rounds, counseling, and formulary/safety work across inpatient and clinic settings. Strong fit if you enjoy direct collaboration with providers and stewardship projects.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Run advanced MRI exams, ensure safe positioning, and support radiologists with diagnostic-quality images. Good for techs who value patient comfort and continuous learning.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Perioperative RN role serving as circulator and/or scrub in a high-acuity OR. You’ll manage care plans, maintain sterile technique, and help mentor newer staff.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time/Flex

Schedule: 3×12s, day/evening; some weekends/holidays; trauma call

Pay: $42.11 – $67.37/hour + up to $10,000 sign-on (eligible candidates)

Join a Magnet-recognized Level I Trauma Center OR team with strong benefits (day-one medical, tuition help, retirement plans). Ideal for experienced OR RNs ready for a high-volume, high-recognition environment.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark Campus, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7 on / 7 off, nights

Pay: $59.43 – $95.08/hour

Inpatient pharmacist role in a large teaching system with decentralized clinical practice and multiple specialty areas. Great if you like night shift, strong benefits, and broad clinical exposure.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark, DE (plus Wilmington & Middletown EDs)

Type: Full-time, Residency

Pay: Flat rate $39.38/hour

Application deadline: December 17, 2026

26-week accredited ED residency starting July 19, 2027, with simulation, precepted shifts, and a 2-year employment commitment. Perfect for new grads aiming straight for emergency nursing.

Employer: Newark Manor Nursing Home

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $38.00 – $40.00/hour

Day (6a–2:30p) and night (10p–6:30a) shifts with shift differentials, PTO, and health benefits. Good for RNs who enjoy long-term relationships with residents in a skilled nursing setting.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Newark, DE (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time, Salaried

Pay: $160,000 – $210,000/year

Oversee multiple retail pharmacies, drive clinical quality and financial performance, and lead hiring and development of pharmacy teams. Strong fit for experienced retail pharmacy leaders open to heavy travel.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.