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Newark
🏥 Newark, DE healthcare hiring now: multiple RN, therapy & pharmacy roles
12 days ago
Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re a new grad nurse, seasoned RN, or a traveling therapist. Here are several solid openings worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,254/week (13 weeks)
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,254 per week
Work 40 hours/week on a 13-week assignment with housing support, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of PT experience and want strong traveler benefits.
Inpatient Speech-Language Pathologist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Part-time
Provide bedside and treatment-area therapy for adults with speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing disorders in acute care. Good role if you like close teamwork with physicians, rehab, and case management.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,036/week (Days)
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,036 per week
13-week PT contract, 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts. Comes with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.
Postpartum Registered Nurse Resident
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, Nurse Residency
Designed for new grad RNs moving into postpartum care, with mentored practice, simulation, and structured education. Ideal if you want to build skills with moms and newborns in a supported setting.
Labor and Delivery Nurse Resident
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, Nurse Residency
New grad L&D track covering antepartum through immediate postpartum care. You’ll learn fetal monitoring, emergency response, and evidence-based birthing care with strong preceptor support.
Cardiovascular OR Registered Nurse
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
High-acuity CVOR role on an open-heart team, focusing on perioperative and intraoperative care for complex cardiac surgeries. Best for experienced RNs who like fast-paced, tech-heavy OR work.
Registered Nurse – Multi-Setting
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
RN role spanning advanced, specialty, and primary care settings. Good match if you want variety, collaboration, and patient-centered care across different departments.
Emergency Medicine Pharmacist
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
Clinical pharmacy specialist role in a busy ED, with code/trauma support, pharmacokinetics, and antimicrobial stewardship. Great for pharmacists who like high-acuity, rapid decision-making.
Clinical Pharmacist – Hospital/Clinic
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
Covers order verification, dosing, rounds, counseling, and formulary/safety work across inpatient and clinic settings. Strong fit if you enjoy direct collaboration with providers and stewardship projects.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
Run advanced MRI exams, ensure safe positioning, and support radiologists with diagnostic-quality images. Good for techs who value patient comfort and continuous learning.
Operating Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
Perioperative RN role serving as circulator and/or scrub in a high-acuity OR. You’ll manage care plans, maintain sterile technique, and help mentor newer staff.
OR Nurse II – 3x12s, $10K Sign-On
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time/Flex
- Schedule: 3×12s, day/evening; some weekends/holidays; trauma call
- Pay: $42.11 – $67.37/hour + up to $10,000 sign-on (eligible candidates)
Join a Magnet-recognized Level I Trauma Center OR team with strong benefits (day-one medical, tuition help, retirement plans). Ideal for experienced OR RNs ready for a high-volume, high-recognition environment.
Clinical Staff Pharmacist – Midnight Shift, 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark Campus, Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 on / 7 off, nights
- Pay: $59.43 – $95.08/hour
Inpatient pharmacist role in a large teaching system with decentralized clinical practice and multiple specialty areas. Great if you like night shift, strong benefits, and broad clinical exposure.
Nurse Residency Summer 2027 – Emergency Department Track
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (plus Wilmington & Middletown EDs)
- Type: Full-time, Residency
- Pay: Flat rate $39.38/hour
- Application deadline: December 17, 2026
26-week accredited ED residency starting July 19, 2027, with simulation, precepted shifts, and a 2-year employment commitment. Perfect for new grads aiming straight for emergency nursing.
Registered Nurse – Newark Manor Nursing Home
- Employer: Newark Manor Nursing Home
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $38.00 – $40.00/hour
Day (6a–2:30p) and night (10p–6:30a) shifts with shift differentials, PTO, and health benefits. Good for RNs who enjoy long-term relationships with residents in a skilled nursing setting.
District Pharmacy Supervisor – Retail (Relocation Available)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Newark, DE (multi-store district)
- Type: Full-time, Salaried
- Pay: $160,000 – $210,000/year
Oversee multiple retail pharmacies, drive clinical quality and financial performance, and lead hiring and development of pharmacy teams. Strong fit for experienced retail pharmacy leaders open to heavy travel.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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