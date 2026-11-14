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🎓 Newark, DE Education Jobs – Multiple Faculty & Training Roles
Newark’s higher-ed scene is buzzing, with the University of Delaware and major healthcare partners growing programs and adding new teaching roles. If you’re into education, research, or clinical training, these openings are worth a look.
Instructor or Assistant Professor, School of Nursing Faculty
- Employer: University of Delaware – School of Nursing
- Location: Newark, DE (with some clinical teaching in Kent & Sussex counties)
- Type: Full-time, 9-month continuing track
- Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience
- Start: August 2027
- Specialties: Adult Health, Pediatric Health, Psychiatric Mental Health, Women’s Health
Teach in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at a Center of Excellence-recognized school with strong research and simulation resources. Great fit if you hold a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing, have (or can get) DE RN licensure, and want a stable faculty role with strong benefits and possible relocation funds.
CT Clinical Education Specialist – Mid Atlantic (VA, MD, DE)
- Employer: Siemens Healthineers
- Location: Based near Newark, DE (remote with heavy travel across Mid-Atlantic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay range $76,540 – $105,248
Lead clinical education on Siemens CT systems, training technologists and clinicians on-site and virtually across the region. Ideal if you have ARRT CT certification, 3+ years on Siemens CT, love being on the road (~95% travel), and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) while staying hands-on with advanced imaging.
Chair, Department of Medical and Molecular Sciences
- Employer: University of Delaware – College of Health Sciences
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time faculty leadership (Professor level)
- Salary: Competitive, with relocation and start-up funds
- Start: On or before August 1, 2027
Lead a growing, research-active department that’s launching a new Physician Assistant program and managing a $3.1M+ research portfolio. Best for a senior scholar with an earned doctorate, federal funding track record as PI, and experience in departmental leadership, accreditation, and program growth.
Assistant Professor (Tenure Track), Biological Sciences
- Employer: University of Delaware – Department of Biological Sciences
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track
- Salary: Highly competitive, with strong start-up support
- Start: September 1, 2027
Build an externally funded research program in areas like biochemistry, cell/molecular biology, genetics, biophysics, or developmental biology, with support from the NIH-funded Delaware Center for Multiscale Biomolecular Sensing (COBRE). You’ll teach undergrad and grad courses, mentor BS/MS/PhD students and postdocs, and plug into top-tier core facilities and regional clinical partners.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing links to more openings and contact info so you can ask questions or keep an eye on future searches.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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