Newark’s higher-ed scene is buzzing, with the University of Delaware and major healthcare partners growing programs and adding new teaching roles. If you’re into education, research, or clinical training, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: University of Delaware – School of Nursing

University of Delaware – School of Nursing Location: Newark, DE (with some clinical teaching in Kent & Sussex counties)

(with some clinical teaching in Kent & Sussex counties) Type: Full-time, 9-month continuing track

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Start: August 2027

Specialties: Adult Health, Pediatric Health, Psychiatric Mental Health, Women’s Health

Teach in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at a Center of Excellence-recognized school with strong research and simulation resources. Great fit if you hold a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing, have (or can get) DE RN licensure, and want a stable faculty role with strong benefits and possible relocation funds.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Based near Newark, DE (remote with heavy travel across Mid-Atlantic)

Based near (remote with heavy travel across Mid-Atlantic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range $76,540 – $105,248

Lead clinical education on Siemens CT systems, training technologists and clinicians on-site and virtually across the region. Ideal if you have ARRT CT certification, 3+ years on Siemens CT, love being on the road (~95% travel), and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) while staying hands-on with advanced imaging.

Employer: University of Delaware – College of Health Sciences

University of Delaware – Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time faculty leadership (Professor level)

Salary: Competitive, with relocation and start-up funds

Start: On or before August 1, 2027

Lead a growing, research-active department that’s launching a new Physician Assistant program and managing a $3.1M+ research portfolio. Best for a senior scholar with an earned doctorate, federal funding track record as PI, and experience in departmental leadership, accreditation, and program growth.

Employer: University of Delaware – Department of Biological Sciences

University of Delaware – Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, tenure-track

Salary: Highly competitive, with strong start-up support

Start: September 1, 2027

Build an externally funded research program in areas like biochemistry, cell/molecular biology, genetics, biophysics, or developmental biology, with support from the NIH-funded Delaware Center for Multiscale Biomolecular Sensing (COBRE). You’ll teach undergrad and grad courses, mentor BS/MS/PhD students and postdocs, and plug into top-tier core facilities and regional clinical partners.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing links to more openings and contact info so you can ask questions or keep an eye on future searches.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.