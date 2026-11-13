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Seaford
DART Connect on-demand service comes to Seaford
9 days ago
Delaware Transit Corporation has expanded its DART Connect on-demand transit service to Seaford, giving riders more options for flexible, app-based public transportation in the area. More information: https://t.co/cS5STGUgv2
This content is adapted from materials provided by DART First State (Delaware Transit Corporation)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.