Newark’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work. A few local employers are hiring for roles that keep buildings, equipment, and labs running smoothly.

Employer: Not listed (industrial manufacturing site)

Not listed (industrial manufacturing site) Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $27.00 – $32.00 per hour

Lead the maintenance team for a manufacturing facility, handling mechanical, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems. Good fit if you’ve supervised techs before, know OSHA rules, and are comfortable with PLCs, schematics, and CMMS.

Employer: Oakmark Management

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25.00 – $33.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Work across apartment communities keeping HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, and electrical systems in top shape. Great for an EPA-certified tech who likes variety, resident interaction, and doing everything from repairs to apartment turns.

Employer: QPS Holdings, LLC

Location: Newark, DE (office/lab campus)

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role keeping busy bioanalytical labs clean, stocked, and safe—think waste handling, glassware washing, supply inventory, and safety checks. Good for someone with a high school diploma who doesn’t need research work but wants steady lab-based experience and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.