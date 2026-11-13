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Newark
💰 Newark, DE Accounting & Finance – Multiple Open Roles Now Hiring
7 days ago
Newark’s finance scene is busy right now, with big banks and niche firms both adding talent. If you’ve got accounting, audit, or trading skills, there are several solid options to check out.
Operations Consultant – Global Payment Operations
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Newark, DE (in-office culture)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports the GPO Reconciliation Center of Excellence and the accounting control team. You’ll oversee general ledger and bank operating accounts, ensure policy and control compliance, and act as a subject matter expert in debits/credits while advising on complex operations projects.
Audit Manager – Credit Risk and Data Quality SME
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead risk‑based audits as Auditor‑in‑Charge, manage a team, and own audit strategy for key lines of business. This is a fit if you have 8+ years in financial services internal audit, strong risk/control skills, and want a leadership role focused on credit risk and data quality.
Prop Equity Trader
- Employer: Maverick Trading
- Location: Remote – open to Newark, DE applicants
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Profit split 65%–90% of trading profits
Trade equities and options from home using firm capital, with a rules‑based risk approach and performance‑based scaling. Ideal if you’re disciplined, comfortable making independent decisions, and want a remote proprietary trading path instead of a “challenge account” model.
Financial Consultant and Tax Preparer
- Employer: Sunstone Consulting Group, LLC
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time (part-time may be considered)
- Salary: Base salary plus bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Work closely with high‑net‑worth families on cash flow projections, budgeting, investment analysis, and tax returns for individuals and businesses. Great if you enjoy client‑facing work, tax strategy, and estate/trust planning, and want room to grow in a flexible, boutique firm.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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