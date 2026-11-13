Newark’s finance scene is busy right now, with big banks and niche firms both adding talent. If you’ve got accounting, audit, or trading skills, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Newark, DE (in-office culture)

(in-office culture) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the GPO Reconciliation Center of Excellence and the accounting control team. You’ll oversee general ledger and bank operating accounts, ensure policy and control compliance, and act as a subject matter expert in debits/credits while advising on complex operations projects.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead risk‑based audits as Auditor‑in‑Charge, manage a team, and own audit strategy for key lines of business. This is a fit if you have 8+ years in financial services internal audit, strong risk/control skills, and want a leadership role focused on credit risk and data quality.

Employer: Maverick Trading

Maverick Trading Location: Remote – open to Newark, DE applicants

Type: Contract

Salary: Profit split 65%–90% of trading profits

Trade equities and options from home using firm capital, with a rules‑based risk approach and performance‑based scaling. Ideal if you’re disciplined, comfortable making independent decisions, and want a remote proprietary trading path instead of a “challenge account” model.

Employer: Sunstone Consulting Group, LLC

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time (part-time may be considered)

(part-time may be considered) Salary: Base salary plus bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Work closely with high‑net‑worth families on cash flow projections, budgeting, investment analysis, and tax returns for individuals and businesses. Great if you enjoy client‑facing work, tax strategy, and estate/trust planning, and want room to grow in a flexible, boutique firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.