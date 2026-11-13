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Newark
🏥 Newark, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level patient care to six-figure clinical roles. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.
Physician Family Practice
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $285,000–$325,000/year
Outpatient-only family medicine role seeing about 20 patients a day in a mission-driven, faith-based, hospital-employed practice serving an underserved community. Treat all ages with full support staff; Spanish and board certification in family medicine are required.
Dentist (General Dentistry)
- Employer: The Smilist (multi-specialty dental group)
- Location: Newark, DE 19711
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$400,000/year
High-volume, established practice with a full schedule waiting for you, modern digital tech, and strong clinical support. Four-day workweek, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, malpractice coverage, CE, and solid growth potential; 3+ years’ experience required.
Ophthalmic Technician / Medical Assistant
- Employer: Mid Atlantic Retina
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $1,000 hiring incentive
Great entry into eye care with on-the-job growth: you’ll take histories, do vision exams, prep for injections, run imaging tests, and scribe. Offers top pay, bonuses, PTO, and full benefits; healthcare experience is preferred but not required.
Physician Clinic Medical Director
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $25,000 hiring bonus + monthly & quarterly incentives
Lead an occupational medicine clinic while still seeing patients—no nights, weekends, or holidays in many centers. Competitive base salary, director stipend, RVU and quality bonuses, generous PTO and CME time, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and strong leadership development.
Pediatric Licensed Practical Nurse (Private Duty)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Newark, DE (home care)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Up to $40/hour
Work one-on-one with a pediatric client in their home on 8–12 hour shifts with flexible scheduling. BAYADA offers paid orientation and training, strong clinical support, medical/vision/dental, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and lots of nurse appreciation.
CNA Hospice Aide
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Newark, DE (home hospice)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.55–$26.35/hour
Provide hands-on end-of-life care in patients’ homes—ADLs, light homemaking, simple tests, and emotional support for families. Requires active CNA, CPR, driver’s license, and offers a full benefits package plus 401(k) and recognition programs.
Performance Improvement Program Manager II – RN, Accreditation
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42.11–$67.37/hour
Use your RN background to drive system-wide quality, safety, and accreditation projects instead of bedside care. You’ll lead Lean/Six Sigma-style initiatives, data analysis, and regulatory readiness, with strong benefits, 403(b) with contributions, PTO rollover, and 12 weeks paid parental leave.
Patient Guide – Helen F. Graham Cancer Center
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50–$24.41/hour
Front-line role helping cancer patients and visitors with greeting, wheelchairs, transport, and safety around the center. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m. schedule with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plans, and work/life perks.
Clinical Pharmacist – Oncology/Hematology
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (Cancer Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $59.43–$95.08/hour
Advanced ambulatory oncology/hematology pharmacist role supporting BMT, CAR-T, and complex therapies. Requires PharmD, PGY1 residency (PGY2 oncology and BCOP preferred), with heavy involvement in protocols, research, education, and strong first-day benefits.
Part-Time Registered Nurse
- Employer: St. John’s Community Services
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week)
Provide nursing services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in DE state programs—assessments, meds oversight, emergency care, and health education. Great if you want mission-driven work with an interdisciplinary team and flexible hours.
Physical Therapist (Home Health Pediatrics)
- Employer: Homeside Rehab, PT, OT, SLP LLC
- Location: Newark, DE 19702
- Type: Part-time or Per Diem
- Pay: $65–$80/hour
See pediatric patients in their homes with full schedule flexibility—choose your own hours, weekdays with optional weekends. You’ll design treatment plans, deliver evidence-based PT, and document visits; DE PT license and 1+ year experience required.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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