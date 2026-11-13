Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level patient care to six-figure clinical roles. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $285,000–$325,000/year

Outpatient-only family medicine role seeing about 20 patients a day in a mission-driven, faith-based, hospital-employed practice serving an underserved community. Treat all ages with full support staff; Spanish and board certification in family medicine are required.

Employer: The Smilist (multi-specialty dental group)

(multi-specialty dental group) Location: Newark, DE 19711

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$400,000/year

High-volume, established practice with a full schedule waiting for you, modern digital tech, and strong clinical support. Four-day workweek, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, malpractice coverage, CE, and solid growth potential; 3+ years’ experience required.

Employer: Mid Atlantic Retina

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $1,000 hiring incentive

Great entry into eye care with on-the-job growth: you’ll take histories, do vision exams, prep for injections, run imaging tests, and scribe. Offers top pay, bonuses, PTO, and full benefits; healthcare experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $25,000 hiring bonus + monthly & quarterly incentives

Lead an occupational medicine clinic while still seeing patients—no nights, weekends, or holidays in many centers. Competitive base salary, director stipend, RVU and quality bonuses, generous PTO and CME time, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and strong leadership development.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Newark, DE (home care)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $40/hour

Work one-on-one with a pediatric client in their home on 8–12 hour shifts with flexible scheduling. BAYADA offers paid orientation and training, strong clinical support, medical/vision/dental, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and lots of nurse appreciation.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Newark, DE (home hospice)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.55–$26.35/hour

Provide hands-on end-of-life care in patients’ homes—ADLs, light homemaking, simple tests, and emotional support for families. Requires active CNA, CPR, driver’s license, and offers a full benefits package plus 401(k) and recognition programs.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42.11–$67.37/hour

Use your RN background to drive system-wide quality, safety, and accreditation projects instead of bedside care. You’ll lead Lean/Six Sigma-style initiatives, data analysis, and regulatory readiness, with strong benefits, 403(b) with contributions, PTO rollover, and 12 weeks paid parental leave.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$24.41/hour

Front-line role helping cancer patients and visitors with greeting, wheelchairs, transport, and safety around the center. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m. schedule with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plans, and work/life perks.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark, DE (Cancer Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $59.43–$95.08/hour

Advanced ambulatory oncology/hematology pharmacist role supporting BMT, CAR-T, and complex therapies. Requires PharmD, PGY1 residency (PGY2 oncology and BCOP preferred), with heavy involvement in protocols, research, education, and strong first-day benefits.

Employer: St. John’s Community Services

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week)

Provide nursing services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in DE state programs—assessments, meds oversight, emergency care, and health education. Great if you want mission-driven work with an interdisciplinary team and flexible hours.

Employer: Homeside Rehab, PT, OT, SLP LLC

Location: Newark, DE 19702

Type: Part-time or Per Diem

Pay: $65–$80/hour

See pediatric patients in their homes with full schedule flexibility—choose your own hours, weekdays with optional weekends. You’ll design treatment plans, deliver evidence-based PT, and document visits; DE PT license and 1+ year experience required.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.