Newark’s food scene is busy right now—fast-casual spots, big brands, and a new event venue are all hiring. If you like staying active and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Roots Natural Kitchen

Roots Natural Kitchen Location: 129 E Main St, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Full-time (part-time also mentioned) Pay: Starting at $15.00/hr (guaranteed, including tips)

Why it’s appealing: Fast-casual bowl shop with a fun, supportive environment, free/discounted food, flexible schedules, and strong growth opportunities. Full-time staff can get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, profit sharing, tips, PTO, and paid parental/sick leave.

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Back-of-house role in a high‑volume, full‑service restaurant, learning Red Robin’s style of cooking (grill, sauté, fry, etc.). Offers flexible hours, a busy kitchen environment, and advancement opportunities in a well-known national brand.

(Duplicate Red Robin cook posting removed to avoid confusion.)

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Location: 500 Stanton Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (hours vary)

Full-time, Monday–Friday (hours vary) Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hr

Why it’s appealing: Weekday-only schedule at a corporate dining location—no late nights or weekends. Includes a wide benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, FSAs, insurance options, wellness programs, discounts) and training if you’re newer to dishwashing.

(Indeed dishwasher listing is the same job and is not repeated.)

Employer: Acme Markets / Albertsons Companies

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: In-store Starbucks role where you make coffee and espresso drinks, stay moving, and interact with regulars. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health & 401(k) benefits for eligible employees, plus a focus on training and growth.

Employer: The Farm at Coochs Bridge

Location: Newark, DE (historic wedding & event venue)

Type: Full-time, Contract, Commission

Full-time, Contract, Commission Pay: $55,000–$75,000 per year (salary + commission)

Why it’s appealing: Lead operations at a newly opened wedding and event venue—from sales and marketing to event planning, staff management, and social media. Great fit if you have 3+ years in events/hospitality, enjoy client-facing work, and want a role that mixes creativity, business development, and on-site event management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles in Newark tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.