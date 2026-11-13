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Newark
💻 Newark, DE IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Skill Tech Roles
7 days ago
Newark’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open across banking, manufacturing, and consulting. Most of these are hybrid or on-site, so they’re great if you want to stay local and still work on big, complex systems.
OT Security Architect
- Employer: Dew Software
- Location: Newark, DE (fully on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
This role owns OT security across manufacturing sites, from endpoint protection and segmentation to SIEM integration and incident response. Best fit if you have 8+ years in cyber/infra and deep OT/ICS security experience with tools like TXOne, Claroty, Nozomi, or similar.
Senior Java Full Stack Developer
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Newark, DE (hybrid, no remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll build and maintain enterprise apps using Java/J2EE, Spring Boot, Microservices plus React or Angular on the front end. Ideal if you have 10+ years experience, are comfortable with REST APIs, CI/CD, Docker/Kubernetes, and cloud (AWS/Azure).
Oracle Database Administrator (Mid-level)
- Employer: Innovative Systems Group
- Location: Newark, DE (hybrid: Tue–Thu on-site)
- Type: Contract (W2 only, no C2C)
- Pay: $65–$70/hour (W2)
Mid-level Oracle DBA role working with Oracle Enterprise Manager, GoldenGate, OCI, and scripting. Banking background is a plus; includes on-call rotation and some automation work.
SAP EAM Consultant
- Employer: Global Business Ser. 4u
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior SAP EAM role for someone with 14+ years experience. Good fit if you’re a seasoned SAP consultant looking to lead asset management solutions.
Gen AI Engineer
- Employer: Agile Ventures Pvt Ltd
- Location: Newark, DE (hybrid, 3x/week on-site)
- Type: W2 Contract (NO C2C, all visa types on W2)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Generative AI role building solutions with LLMs, chatbots, prompt engineering, and Python using LangChain/LangGraph/Streamlit and vector databases. You’ll work closely with cross-functional teams to design and deploy on-prem GenAI tools.
Data Governance Team – CIB Chief Data Office VP
- Employer: Archer (partnering with J.P. Morgan)
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time (VP level)
- Salary: Competitive total rewards package; details shared in hiring process
Senior data governance role shaping how the Commercial & Investment Bank manages data, risk, and AI-enabled practices. Great if you have 7+ years in financial services/data governance, can lead cross-functional initiatives, and are strong with executive-ready decks, metrics, and controls. No employment-based immigration sponsorship is offered.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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