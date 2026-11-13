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🚔 Newark, DE Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Driver Patrol Roles
Newark’s security scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being out on patrol and staying alert. If you’re calm under pressure and don’t mind working evenings, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer Part Time Driver Visibility
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Newark, DE (retail shopping center)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.75/hour
- Schedule: Wed & Thu, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Unarmed patrol role focused on high visibility in a busy retail area. You’ll drive and walk the property, deter incidents, help shoppers and tenants, and document what you see.
Security Officer Mobile Patrol Driver
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Newark, DE (retail shopping center)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.75/hour
- Schedule: Fri, Sat & Sun, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Unarmed vehicle + foot patrol around a shopping center, evenings and weekends. Good fit if you like being on the move, checking parking lots and entrances, and talking with visitors and tenants.
Security Officer Full Time Driver Patrol Reporting
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Newark, DE (financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Sun 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Unarmed patrol at a financial institution, with a strong focus on report writing and access control. You’ll drive and walk the site, respond to alarms and incidents, and keep detailed reports while supporting staff and visitors.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the requirements (like valid driver’s license and security experience), and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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