Newark’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from mid‑career plant roles to senior medical device quality. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Crosslinked listing for Qnity

Crosslinked listing for Location: Newark, DE (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Crosslinked notes BS-level process roles show a median of $116K where pay is posted; this specific job does not list pay.)

Hands-on ownership of Kalrez® high‑performance elastomer manufacturing lines. You’ll support day‑to‑day plant operations, troubleshoot issues, drive process safety, quality, and reliability improvements, and work closely with operations, maintenance, and quality teams. Requires a BS in Chemical/Mechanical or related engineering and 2+ years in production/process/manufacturing; no visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Location: Newark, DE (Hybrid or locally remote possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical or mechanical design work from concept through construction for clients in Higher Ed, Pharma, Biotech, and other Science & Tech sectors. You’ll guide scopes of work, perform field surveys, oversee calculations, review drawings/specs, and mentor junior engineers. Needs a 4‑year engineering degree plus 15+ years’ related experience, strong code knowledge, and prior consulting/leadership background.

Employer: Hologic, Inc.

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $230,000 base + bonus eligible

Senior technical authority for Post Market Quality Assurance across Breast & Skeletal Health medical devices. You’ll own and improve complaint handling, investigations, MDR/reportability, health risk assessments, trending, and inspection readiness under FDA, ISO 13485, ISO 14971, EU MDR, MDSAP and more. Requires an engineering degree (advanced degree preferred), 8–10+ years in medical device quality with 8+ years post‑market, and experience supporting FDA inspections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.