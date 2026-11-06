🛒 Newark, DE Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay & Perks

Newark’s retail scene is busy right now—great if you like people, fashion, or fast-paced sales. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers build their personal style in a trendy fashion store. You’ll greet customers, hit sales goals, keep the store looking great, and get competitive pay, merch discounts, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a fashion-forward shop. You’ll coach the sales team, drive store results, and handle operations, with access to benefits, 401(k), merch discounts, and strong internal promotion opportunities.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Type: Part-time

Hourly Pay: $19.50/hr + $5.00/hr training pay, guaranteed $20/hr with incentives

Be the face of T-Mobile inside a warehouse/club setting. Great fit if you like tech and talking to people—paid training, stock grants, 401(k), phone & internet discounts, and strong benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $15.00 – $15.50/hr

Ideal if you like early shifts and staying active. You’ll unload and stock merchandise, keep the store clean and organized, and help customers, with a big national retailer known for steady growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store. A quick application today could land you interviews this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.