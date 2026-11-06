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Newark
👔 Newark, DE Management Roles with Multiple Hybrid Options
9 days ago
Newark’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in engineering, utilities, and youth programs. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Project Manager – Engineering (Remote/Hybrid)
- Employer: Scientific Search
- Location: Hybrid – 2–3 days/week onsite in Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads complex engineering projects in healthcare, pharma, and commercial spaces. You’ll own client accounts, manage multidisciplinary teams, and drive projects from planning through delivery.
Operations Analyst – Project Management Office
- Employer: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
- Location: Hybrid within commuting distance of Newark, DE (and other listed cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Project Management Office with capital planning, reporting, and data analysis. Good fit if you like numbers, dashboards, and helping project managers stay on top of budgets, schedules, and KPIs.
Senior Project Manager – Land Development
- Employer: Atwell, LLC
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $185,000
Lead residential and commercial land development projects at a national consulting and engineering firm. This is a senior role for a PE with 10+ years’ experience, offering high pay, bonuses, and a deep benefits package.
Club Director – Youth Programs
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time (split shift: Mon–Fri, 7–11:30am & 3–6pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Run the day-to-day operations of a local Club, leading staff, programs, and budgets while creating a safe, positive space for kids. Comes with strong benefits and even free childcare for school-aged children (site availability).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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