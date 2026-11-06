🚚 Newark, DE Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newark’s logistics scene is busy right now, from retail warehouses to clean‑energy manufacturing. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and preparing online orders for shipping or pickup. This is a good fit if you have a few months of retail or warehouse experience and can work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: A&H Metals, Inc.

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$75,000 (based on experience)

Join a long‑standing, family‑owned metal fabrication shop and manage purchasing for materials, tools, and supplies. Ideal if you know metals or manufacturing, enjoy vendor negotiations, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation.

Employer: Bloom Energy

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6AM–6PM, on-site)

Full-time, Salary Range: $74,600–$107,400

Lead inventory and materials flow for a clean‑energy manufacturer working on cutting‑edge fuel cell technology. Great for someone with 3–5 years in manufacturing, ERP experience, and leadership skills who wants strong benefits and a clear impact on operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.