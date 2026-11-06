💻 Newark, DE IT Hiring: Multiple Mid–Senior Tech Roles

Newark’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like data, security, and complex systems. If you’ve got mid to senior IT experience, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Theoris (financial industry client)

Theoris (financial industry client) Location: Newark or New Castle, DE (hybrid, onsite Tue–Thu )

(hybrid, onsite ) Type: Full-time

Lead a dialer operations team and own strategy, controls, and performance for large outbound campaigns. This is a good fit if you have AWS Amazon Connect, LiveVox, and strong analytics skills, plus experience running call center dialer platforms and managing technical staff.

Employer: Navitas Partners, LLC

Navitas Partners, LLC Location: Newark, DE (onsite 5 days/week , up to 25% travel )

(onsite , up to ) Type: Full-time / Contract

Hands-on role securing OT/ICS in industrial or manufacturing environments. You’ll deploy OT security tools, design segmented networks, work with Purdue Model and ISA/IEC 62443, and integrate with SIEM/EDR/XDR—ideal for someone with 8+ years in cybersecurity and at least 4 years in OT/ICS.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hours/week

Enterprise-level role owning how data is acquired, stored, curated, and used across the bank. Great for someone with a strong background in data engineering/architecture or data platforms who likes simplifying complex systems, cutting costs, and driving data strategy across many teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack and team setup.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.