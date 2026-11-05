📋 Newark, DE Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Openings

Newark’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and public services. Here are a few solid roles if you like organized work, helping people, and steady hours.

Employer: The Center for GI Health

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle insurance referrals for GI patients, manage data entry in the Allscripts EMR system, and coordinate with doctors’ offices and patients. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with medical paperwork, and want steady office hours in a specialty practice.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time / Casual, Evening shift (3:00pm–11:30pm)

Schedule: Every other weekend, holidays as needed

Hourly Pay Range: $18.55 – $26.90

Post End Date: Nov 21, 2026

Support the imaging department by answering calls, handling patient imaging records, and managing CDs/uploads in a busy hospital setting. Great if you have 2+ years of medical office experience, want hospital exposure, and prefer evening hours with a well-known health system.

Employer: CAI

Location: Onsite in Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $20 per hour

Do data entry and case work for Medicaid renewal applications, including reviewing financial info, interviewing clients, and keeping detailed records. Ideal if you have 1+ year of data entry and customer service, like structured desk work, and want to support public benefits programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.