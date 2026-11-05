🚌 Newark, DE Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newark’s on-the-move right now—holiday rush plus steady auto work means extra chances to earn, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages around local neighborhoods and businesses. This is a very active outdoor role with excellent weekly pay, flexible day-to-day scheduling, and no prior experience needed (must be able to lift up to 70 lbs and work some Saturdays/holidays).

Employer: Martin Honda, Mazda & Kia

Location: Newark, DE (E. Cleveland Ave.)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $65,500 – $120,950 per year

Join a busy dealership in a new, air-conditioned service facility with modern diagnostic tools. This role is ideal if you already have technician experience and want strong earning potential, paid training, benefits, and a long-term spot in a well-known local group.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.