🚔 Newark, DE Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Security Roles

Newark’s late-night security scene is busy right now, especially around financial and logistics sites. If you like staying calm under pressure and being the steady one in an emergency, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newark, DE (financial institution site)

(financial institution site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.54/hour

Schedule: Nights – Mon, Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM

You’ll handle calls, alarms, cameras, and access control while also being able to drive as needed. Good fit if you have 3+ years law enforcement/military/security or a degree, a valid driver’s license, and like detailed incident reporting.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newark, DE (financial institution site)

(financial institution site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Nights – Wed–Sun, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM

This role mixes dispatch work with patrols around the site. You’ll receive and dispatch calls, monitor alarms, and do regular perimeter checks. Best for someone with 3+ years related experience or a degree who wants steady overnight hours.

Note: This job also appears on Indeed with the same details; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newark, DE (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon, 1:00 AM–10:00 AM (plus optional extra shifts)

Great if you want a steady anchor shift with the option to pick up more hours. You’ll do unarmed patrols, check loading and parking areas, watch access points, and log any issues.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newark, DE (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.25/hour

Schedule: Thu, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM (plus optional extra shifts)

This one pays well for part-time and includes unarmed patrols by vehicle and on foot, visitor check-in, and detailed incident reporting. You’ll need at least 1 year of security experience and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who likes night shifts or is trying to break into security work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.