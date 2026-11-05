🧑‍💼 Newark, DE HR Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth & Hybrid Options

Newark’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level office support to advisory and staffing roles. If you like helping people at work run smoother, these are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Support employees and managers through sensitive and complex HR issues on a global accommodations team. Good fit if you have 3+ years HR/employee-facing experience, strong judgment, and can handle tough conversations with empathy while spotting trends and improving processes.

Employer: QPS Holdings, LLC

Location: Newark, DE (on-site, Marrows Road office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level HR support role handling recruiting admin, onboarding, HRIS records, and offboarding, plus front-desk coverage. Great for someone with a high school diploma and 1 year of admin experience who wants to break into HR and learn the full employee lifecycle.

Employer: Placers

Location: Newark, DE (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000–$62,000/year + uncapped commission

Recruit and place candidates for a leading local staffing agency while managing the full candidate experience and supporting client accounts. Ideal if you have sales, HR, or staffing experience, enjoy a fast pace, and want a mix of base pay, commission, and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.