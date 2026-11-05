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Newark
🏥 Newark, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $40–$500K+ Pay
3 days ago
Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now — hospitals, clinics, and private practices are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, mental health, or allied health, there’s a good mix of bedside, outpatient, and leadership roles.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Ortho Neuro Trauma – Day/Midnights
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (Newark Campus)
- Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (days & nights)
- Pay: $42.11 – $67.37/hour
- Highlights: Surgical inpatient unit (35 beds) caring for complex fractures and traumatic brain injuries, with an on-unit PT gym. Magnet-recognized hospital, strong clinical ladder, shift differentials, robust benefits, PTO, 403(b), tuition reimbursement.
- Good fit if: You have 1+ year RN experience, DE RN license, BLS, and want high-acuity trauma/ortho/neuro experience.
Home Infusion RN – Per Diem – Newark
- Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC
- Location: Newark, DE (home & alternate infusion sites)
- Type: Per diem (listed as full-time employer type)
- Pay: $42.72 – $71.21/hour
- Highlights: One-on-one home and suite-based infusion care with the nation’s largest home infusion provider. Heavy focus on patient education, care coordination, and documentation; 401(k) with match, recognition programs, myFlexPay.
- Good fit if: You’re an RN with 1+ year experience, active license, CPR, and comfortable traveling up to 100% of the time.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Kaleidoscope ABA Autism Therapy Services
- Location: Newark, DE 19702 (center-based)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: Competitive (plus up to $6,000 annual incentive bonus)
- Highlights: Monday–Friday, no weekends or late nights, small caseload, laptop provided, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, disability & life. Strong admin support so you can focus on supervision and treatment planning.
- Good fit if: You’re a BCBA with 1+ year experience working with individuals with special needs and want a structured, center-based schedule.
CAT Scan Technologist | Full-Time Flex Nights | Newark Campus
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (Newark Campus Imaging)
- Type: Full-time, nights (11 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)
- Pay: $38.98 – $62.38/hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus (eligible candidates)
- Schedule: Nights, 1 weekend/month, 1–2 holidays/year.
- Highlights: High-volume hospital CT with opportunities to perform other imaging exams, teach students, and work across all age groups. Full medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, generous PTO.
- Good fit if: You’re ARRT registered in CT, licensed in DE Radiation Protection, and like night shift with steady imaging work.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Newark, DE (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
- Highlights: Front-line role helping patients with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. Part-time benefits may include dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and more. Application window anticipated to close 01/04/2027.
- Good fit if: You meet DE pharmacy tech requirements, like a fast-paced retail setting, and want structured training and growth.
Sterile Processing Tech – Evening Shift
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, evenings (3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $20.24 – $30.36/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday with weekend & holiday rotation.
- Highlights: Work in a top-ranked health system (Money Magazine No. 5 in the nation). Strong work/life perks, tuition assistance, day-one medical/dental/vision, 403(b) + defined contribution plan.
- Good fit if: You have CBSPD or CRCST certification and want to focus on instrument decontamination, assembly, and sterilization in a large hospital.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Encore Healthcare Services (Encore Parkside)
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $19 – $22.50/hour
- Highlights: Direct resident care in a long-term/rehab setting, with health benefits, 401(k), referral bonus, and more for full-time CNAs. You’ll handle ADLs, mobility, documentation, and communication with nurses and families.
- Good fit if: You hold a current Delaware CNA certificate and CPR and want steady hands-on care work.
Chiropractor – Newark, DE
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local chiropractic practice)
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000 – $100,000/year base with average total $100,000 – $120,000 first year (bonus-based)
- Highlights: Hands-on diversified adjusting with in-office PT, rehab, and massage. 3 weeks PTO, malpractice & CE covered, relocation assistance, bonus tied to collections and stats.
- Good fit if: You’re a DE-licensed (or eligible) DC, comfortable with manual full-spine adjusting and interested in CBP techniques and radiology.
NP/PA – Structural Heart Disease Program
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (Heart & Vascular Service Line)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: $115,474 – $143,579/year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift, no weekends, no holidays, no call.
- Highlights: Advanced practice role managing patients through TAVR, Mitral TEER, tricuspid therapies, LAAO, PFO/ASD closures across inpatient and clinic settings. Strong focus on care coordination, quality initiatives, and program growth in a leading structural heart program.
- Good fit if: You’re a PA or Acute Care NP with 2–3+ years acute care experience, BLS/ACLS, DEA, and interest/experience in cardiology.
Physician – Section Chief of Nuclear Medicine
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (hybrid onsite/remote)
- Type: Full-time physician leadership
- Pay: $485,110 – $525,642/year
- Highlights: Lead a Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence with advanced PET/CT, SPECT/CT, theranostics (Lu-177, Y-90, Ra-223, etc.), and strong nuclear cardiology. Mix of clinical reads, leadership, quality, research, and teaching within a large radiology department.
- Good fit if: You’re BC/BE in Nuclear Medicine, able to obtain Nuclear Cardiology certification, and interested in section leadership and program development.
Cytotechnologist – Day Shift, No Weekends
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark, DE (Anatomic Pathology)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: $38.98 – $62.38/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, days; no weekends, holidays, or call.
- Highlights: Work closely with pathologists on gyn and non-gyn cytology, FNAs, and QA in a modern lab. Comprehensive benefits, 403(b) with match, generous PTO, 12 weeks paid parental leave, wellness and discount programs.
- Good fit if: You have a Bachelor’s in Cytotechnology or related science + cytotech program, CT(ASCP) preferred; new grads welcome.
Assistant Practice Manager – Dental
- Employer: The Smilist
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour
- Highlights: Help run a high-end dental office: scheduling, front desk flow, billing/insurance, team support, and patient experience. Health, dental, vision, and more for full-time staff, plus growth and CE opportunities.
- Good fit if: You have 1–2 years in dental admin, some leadership experience, and enjoy fast-paced, patient-facing operations.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour
- Highlights: Earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship with ASHP & Dept. of Labor–recognized training to become PTCB-certified. Patient-facing retail role with tech tools, inventory work, and potential to grow into senior tech. Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount (with 30-hour week for some benefits).
- Good fit if: You want to break into healthcare, can work evenings/weekends, and like customer service.
Pre-Licensed/Licensed Therapist
- Employer: Holistic Harmony Inc
- Location: Hybrid – Newark, DE 19702 (in-office & remote)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
- Pay: $40 – $60/hour
- Highlights: Private practice setting with semi-flexible schedule (15+ client hours), individual/group/substance use counseling, and focus on diverse populations (military, families, legal-involved). Health benefits & educational stipends for FT W-2, CE support, flexible hours.
- Good fit if: You hold or are eligible for LMSW, LCSW, LPC, LMFT, Clinical Psychologist, CADC/CAADC, etc., have 2+ years counseling, and can commute to Newark.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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