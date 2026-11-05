🏥 Newark, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $40–$500K+ Pay

Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now — hospitals, clinics, and private practices are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, mental health, or allied health, there’s a good mix of bedside, outpatient, and leadership roles.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE (Newark Campus)

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (days & nights)

Pay: $42.11 – $67.37/hour

Highlights: Surgical inpatient unit (35 beds) caring for complex fractures and traumatic brain injuries, with an on-unit PT gym. Magnet-recognized hospital, strong clinical ladder, shift differentials, robust benefits, PTO, 403(b), tuition reimbursement .

Surgical inpatient unit (35 beds) caring for complex fractures and traumatic brain injuries, with an on-unit PT gym. Magnet-recognized hospital, strong clinical ladder, shift differentials, . Good fit if: You have 1+ year RN experience, DE RN license, BLS, and want high-acuity trauma/ortho/neuro experience.

Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC

Location: Newark, DE (home & alternate infusion sites)

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time employer type)

Pay: $42.72 – $71.21/hour

Highlights: One-on-one home and suite-based infusion care with the nation’s largest home infusion provider. Heavy focus on patient education, care coordination, and documentation; 401(k) with match, recognition programs, myFlexPay .

One-on-one home and suite-based infusion care with the nation’s largest home infusion provider. Heavy focus on patient education, care coordination, and documentation; . Good fit if: You’re an RN with 1+ year experience, active license, CPR, and comfortable traveling up to 100% of the time.

Employer: Kaleidoscope ABA Autism Therapy Services

Location: Newark, DE 19702 (center-based)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: Competitive (plus up to $6,000 annual incentive bonus )

Competitive (plus ) Highlights: Monday–Friday, no weekends or late nights , small caseload, laptop provided, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, disability & life . Strong admin support so you can focus on supervision and treatment planning.

, small caseload, laptop provided, . Strong admin support so you can focus on supervision and treatment planning. Good fit if: You’re a BCBA with 1+ year experience working with individuals with special needs and want a structured, center-based schedule.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE (Newark Campus Imaging)

Type: Full-time, nights (11 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Pay: $38.98 – $62.38/hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus (eligible candidates)

+ (eligible candidates) Schedule: Nights, 1 weekend/month , 1–2 holidays/year .

Nights, , . Highlights: High-volume hospital CT with opportunities to perform other imaging exams, teach students, and work across all age groups. Full medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, generous PTO .

High-volume hospital CT with opportunities to perform other imaging exams, teach students, and work across all age groups. . Good fit if: You’re ARRT registered in CT, licensed in DE Radiation Protection, and like night shift with steady imaging work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Newark, DE (retail pharmacy)

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Highlights: Front-line role helping patients with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. Part-time benefits may include dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and more. Application window anticipated to close 01/04/2027 .

Front-line role helping patients with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. may include dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and more. Application window . Good fit if: You meet DE pharmacy tech requirements, like a fast-paced retail setting, and want structured training and growth.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, evenings (3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)

Pay: $20.24 – $30.36/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday with weekend & holiday rotation .

Monday–Friday with . Highlights: Work in a top-ranked health system (Money Magazine No. 5 in the nation ). Strong work/life perks, tuition assistance, day-one medical/dental/vision, 403(b) + defined contribution plan .

Work in a top-ranked health system (Money Magazine ). Strong . Good fit if: You have CBSPD or CRCST certification and want to focus on instrument decontamination, assembly, and sterilization in a large hospital.

Employer: Encore Healthcare Services (Encore Parkside)

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $19 – $22.50/hour

Highlights: Direct resident care in a long-term/rehab setting, with health benefits, 401(k), referral bonus, and more for full-time CNAs . You’ll handle ADLs, mobility, documentation, and communication with nurses and families.

Direct resident care in a long-term/rehab setting, with . You’ll handle ADLs, mobility, documentation, and communication with nurses and families. Good fit if: You hold a current Delaware CNA certificate and CPR and want steady hands-on care work.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local chiropractic practice)

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $100,000/year base with average total $100,000 – $120,000 first year (bonus-based)

with (bonus-based) Highlights: Hands-on diversified adjusting with in-office PT, rehab, and massage. 3 weeks PTO, malpractice & CE covered, relocation assistance , bonus tied to collections and stats.

Hands-on diversified adjusting with in-office PT, rehab, and massage. , bonus tied to collections and stats. Good fit if: You’re a DE-licensed (or eligible) DC, comfortable with manual full-spine adjusting and interested in CBP techniques and radiology.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE (Heart & Vascular Service Line)

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $115,474 – $143,579/year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift, no weekends, no holidays, no call.

Highlights: Advanced practice role managing patients through TAVR, Mitral TEER, tricuspid therapies, LAAO, PFO/ASD closures across inpatient and clinic settings. Strong focus on care coordination, quality initiatives, and program growth in a leading structural heart program.

Advanced practice role managing patients through TAVR, Mitral TEER, tricuspid therapies, LAAO, PFO/ASD closures across inpatient and clinic settings. Strong focus on care coordination, quality initiatives, and program growth in a leading structural heart program. Good fit if: You’re a PA or Acute Care NP with 2–3+ years acute care experience, BLS/ACLS, DEA, and interest/experience in cardiology.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE (hybrid onsite/remote)

Type: Full-time physician leadership

Pay: $485,110 – $525,642/year

Highlights: Lead a Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence with advanced PET/CT, SPECT/CT, theranostics (Lu-177, Y-90, Ra-223, etc.), and strong nuclear cardiology. Mix of clinical reads, leadership, quality, research, and teaching within a large radiology department.

Lead a with advanced PET/CT, SPECT/CT, theranostics (Lu-177, Y-90, Ra-223, etc.), and strong nuclear cardiology. Mix of clinical reads, leadership, quality, research, and teaching within a large radiology department. Good fit if: You’re BC/BE in Nuclear Medicine, able to obtain Nuclear Cardiology certification, and interested in section leadership and program development.

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE (Anatomic Pathology)

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $38.98 – $62.38/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, days; no weekends, holidays, or call.

Highlights: Work closely with pathologists on gyn and non-gyn cytology, FNAs, and QA in a modern lab. Comprehensive benefits, 403(b) with match, generous PTO, 12 weeks paid parental leave, wellness and discount programs .

Work closely with pathologists on gyn and non-gyn cytology, FNAs, and QA in a modern lab. . Good fit if: You have a Bachelor’s in Cytotechnology or related science + cytotech program, CT(ASCP) preferred; new grads welcome.

Employer: The Smilist

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour

Highlights: Help run a high-end dental office: scheduling, front desk flow, billing/insurance, team support, and patient experience. Health, dental, vision, and more for full-time staff , plus growth and CE opportunities.

Help run a high-end dental office: scheduling, front desk flow, billing/insurance, team support, and patient experience. , plus growth and CE opportunities. Good fit if: You have 1–2 years in dental admin, some leadership experience, and enjoy fast-paced, patient-facing operations.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

Highlights: Earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship with ASHP & Dept. of Labor–recognized training to become PTCB-certified. Patient-facing retail role with tech tools, inventory work, and potential to grow into senior tech. Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount (with 30-hour week for some benefits).

with ASHP & Dept. of Labor–recognized training to become PTCB-certified. Patient-facing retail role with tech tools, inventory work, and potential to grow into senior tech. (with 30-hour week for some benefits). Good fit if: You want to break into healthcare, can work evenings/weekends, and like customer service.

Employer: Holistic Harmony Inc

Location: Hybrid – Newark, DE 19702 (in-office & remote)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: $40 – $60/hour

Highlights: Private practice setting with semi-flexible schedule (15+ client hours) , individual/group/substance use counseling, and focus on diverse populations (military, families, legal-involved). Health benefits & educational stipends for FT W-2 , CE support, flexible hours.

Private practice setting with , individual/group/substance use counseling, and focus on diverse populations (military, families, legal-involved). , CE support, flexible hours. Good fit if: You hold or are eligible for LMSW, LCSW, LPC, LMFT, Clinical Psychologist, CADC/CAADC, etc., have 2+ years counseling, and can commute to Newark.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.