🍽️ Newark, DE Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Newark’s restaurant and retail food scene is busy right now, with national brands and local spots all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Work in a scratch kitchen with no microwaves, hand-cut meats, and a visible line where you can show off your skills. Comes with medical benefits, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and growth paths (many managers started as team members).

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Be the warm welcome at the door, manage the seating chart, and help reset tables so service runs smoothly. Good fit if you like fast-paced front-of-house work, staying organized, and being the first and last smile guests see.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location, weekly pay

Greet guests, seat them quickly, and keep entry areas clean and welcoming. Role comes with flexible schedules, health & wealth benefits, dining discounts, and advancement opportunities in a big national restaurant group.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips, weekly pay

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe. You’ll serve scratch-made food, enjoy flexible scheduling, benefits, discounts, and room to grow inside Darden.

Employer: Applegreen (US) Welcome Centers – Panda Express

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Lead a shift at a busy travel plaza location, making sure customer service, food safety, and cash handling are on point. Offers medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, education assistance, and earned wage access.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers pick quick meals. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

Employer: KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Location: 40 Geoffrey Drive, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2.23/hour + tips

Guide guests through the Korean BBQ & hot pot experience, explain menu items, and keep things moving during rushes. Good for someone with serving experience, strong communication, and ABC certification.

Employer: KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Location: 40 Geoffrey Drive, Newark, DE 19713

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Run food, bus tables, and help keep the dining room clean and organized. High school and college students are encouraged to apply, and the role offers flexible schedules and an employee discount.

Employer: Potstickers Asian Grill

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hour + tips, paid training

Greet and seat guests, answer phones, and handle takeout and delivery orders. You’ll need Friday & Saturday evenings plus weekday availability, and it’s a nice fit if you want steady, long-term part-time work.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Package, label, and merchandise bakery items while keeping the bakery area clean and sanitized. Costco offers a strong benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO) and cross-training in other warehouse areas.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Newark food jobs tend to fill fast when schedules and pay look good.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.