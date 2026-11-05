🔧 Newark, DE Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newark has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. If you like hands-on work and clear tasks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour (day shift, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. )

(day shift, ) Category: Janitorial / Facilities Cleaning

Clean offices and restrooms, handle trash, and keep facilities safe and tidy. Good fit if you’re new or returning to work; benefits available and military-friendly employer.

Employer: Hillside Oil Heating & Cooling

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Category: HVAC / Skilled Trades

Install, maintain, and repair HVAC systems for a long-time local, family-owned company. You get a company truck, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a 40-hour Mon–Fri schedule with rotating on-call.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Not listed (ongoing crew role)

Not listed (ongoing crew role) Pay: $15.00/hour

Category: Janitorial / Facilities Cleaning

Clean floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas in a busy facility. Offers flexible scheduling, access to limited medical coverage, 401(k) with match, and early-pay options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.