undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Newark, DE Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newark has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. If you like hands-on work and clear tasks, these roles are worth a look.
Janitorial Cleaner (Day Shift, Mon–Fri)
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour (day shift, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
- Category: Janitorial / Facilities Cleaning
Clean offices and restrooms, handle trash, and keep facilities safe and tidy. Good fit if you’re new or returning to work; benefits available and military-friendly employer.
Experienced HVAC Tech (No Sales Pressure)
- Employer: Hillside Oil Heating & Cooling
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour (based on experience)
- Category: HVAC / Skilled Trades
Install, maintain, and repair HVAC systems for a long-time local, family-owned company. You get a company truck, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a 40-hour Mon–Fri schedule with rotating on-call.
Janitorial Crew Member
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Not listed (ongoing crew role)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Category: Janitorial / Facilities Cleaning
Clean floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas in a busy facility. Offers flexible scheduling, access to limited medical coverage, 401(k) with match, and early-pay options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.