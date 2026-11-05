🏗️ Newark, DE Engineering Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Newark’s engineering scene is busy right now—utilities, infrastructure, and high-tech manufacturing are all hiring. If you’re mid- to senior-level, there are several chances here to lead teams and shape big projects.

Employer: Jobot (for a Mid-Atlantic engineering consulting firm)

Jobot (for a Mid-Atlantic engineering consulting firm) Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $175,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Lead complex geotechnical projects (highways, bridges, marine, federal, and commercial sites) while helping grow an established geotechnical practice. Great fit if you’re a PE who enjoys both technical work and mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: Exelon

Location: Hybrid – Newark, DE (and other Exelon offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,400 – $168,300/year + ~20% annual bonus (eligible roles)

+ (eligible roles) Why it’s interesting: High-impact principal engineering role with a Fortune 200 utility, influencing strategy on electric and gas systems. Hybrid schedule (in office at least 3 days/week) and strong benefits, ideal for an industry expert (8+ years) who likes solving complex grid and infrastructure problems.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Newark, DE (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $155,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Lead boundary, topo, and construction surveys for a global infrastructure firm, with responsibility to certify plats and manage projects. Best for a Delaware-licensed PLS who wants to run work, supervise crews, and be the go-to survey expert.

(Note: This AECOM Professional Land Surveyor role appears twice in the source; it’s the same job, just posted under two links.)

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Design and program PLC/DCS/HMI systems for power generation and energy plants, with a focus on safe, reliable operations. Good match if you like troubleshooting, commissioning, and upgrading control systems for performance, cybersecurity, and compliance.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time (senior-level)

Full-time (senior-level) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead and grow an MEP team while staying hands-on with design for labs, R&D, higher ed, central plants, and complex buildings. Great for a 12+ year mechanical engineer (PE preferred) who enjoys both project management and mentoring.

Employer: Qnity

Location: Newark, DE (with team also in Hayward, CA)

(with team also in Hayward, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (comprehensive pay and benefits package noted)

Not listed (comprehensive pay and benefits package noted) Why it’s interesting: Lead product development engineering for advanced electronics / semiconductor materials, taking products from lab to high-volume manufacturing. Ideal for someone with a background in chemistry, chemical engineering, or materials science who wants to manage teams, drive scale-up, and work closely with R&D and customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.