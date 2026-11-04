🤝 Newark, DE Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Newark’s care and support orgs are hiring right now, with steady schedules and solid benefits for people who like helping others.

Here are a few standout roles in community and social services around Newark, DE this week:

Employer: ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.24 – $30.36/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3pm–11:30pm, rotating weekends & holidays

Support case managers and social workers with discharge planning, referrals, insurance authorizations, and patient/family appointments. Good fit if you’re organized, can multitask in a fast-paced hospital setting, and like being the behind-the-scenes hub for patient care.

Employer: Chimes (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 7am–7pm

Provide hands-on support to adults with intellectual and behavioral challenges in day, residential, or floater DSP roles. You’ll help with daily living skills, medication, community outings, and behavior support, with strong training and a full benefits package.

Employer: Chimes (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–3pm

Daytime DSP role supporting people with disabilities to live more independently and stay active in the community. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and a 403(b) with employer match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar openings with different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.