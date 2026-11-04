🚚 Newark, DE Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Warehouse Roles

Newark’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level workers and folks with experience. Here are a few local picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Newark, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Physical, fast-paced role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store floor and backroom organized. Good fit if you want flexible hours, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount while working in a big, stable company.

Employer: Live Commerce Group / Urva Prep Center

Location: 301 Ruthar Drive, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $17.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Weekday-only warehouse job (Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–3:00 pm) prepping products for Amazon FBA. No experience needed, on-the-job training, and your evenings and weekends are free—nice if you’re just out of school or want a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: The Cigna Group / Evernorth Health Services

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$33/hour (plus annual bonus eligibility)

Lead-level warehouse role with a major healthcare company, ideal if you have experience and want to step up. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and at least 18 days of PTO plus holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles with different shifts or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.