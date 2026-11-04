💻 Newark, DE IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Newark’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know Java, automation, and AI. If you’re open to onsite or hybrid work, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Qnity

Qnity Location: Newark, DE (Manufacturing & Technology Center)

(Manufacturing & Technology Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive pay and benefits package)

Help roll out Microsoft Copilot, AI agents, and other generative AI tools across a manufacturing site while supporting production tech. Great fit if you have an engineering degree and want hands-on work with both AI adoption and manufacturing processes.

Employer: Matlen Silver

Matlen Silver Location: Newark, DE

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role for someone with 7+ years Core Java/J2EE, Spring Boot, REST/SOAP, Oracle SQL/PLSQL, and Kafka. Ideal if you like high-volume, distributed enterprise apps and working with CI/CD, Agile, and design patterns.

Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.

Location: Newark, DE (onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: $65–$70 per hour

Onsite contract building scalable web applications end-to-end. You’ll use both front-end and back-end tech, work in Agile, and handle single-page apps, APIs, and database work—great if you have 10+ years in IT dev and want a clear hourly rate.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Contract / Full-time opening listed (onsite interview required)

(onsite interview required) Salary: $55–$60 per hour

Hands-on QA automation role focused on middleware, APIs, and backend services. You’ll design and run tests (manual and automated), use tools like Selenium or TOSCA, write complex SQL, and work in Agile while giving status updates to stakeholders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles in Newark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.