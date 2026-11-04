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💻 Newark, DE IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Newark’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know Java, automation, and AI. If you’re open to onsite or hybrid work, there are several solid roles worth a look.
AI Focal Point – Newark Manufacturing & Technology Center
- Employer: Qnity
- Location: Newark, DE (Manufacturing & Technology Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive pay and benefits package)
Help roll out Microsoft Copilot, AI agents, and other generative AI tools across a manufacturing site while supporting production tech. Great fit if you have an engineering degree and want hands-on work with both AI adoption and manufacturing processes.
Java Developer
- Employer: Matlen Silver
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role for someone with 7+ years Core Java/J2EE, Spring Boot, REST/SOAP, Oracle SQL/PLSQL, and Kafka. Ideal if you like high-volume, distributed enterprise apps and working with CI/CD, Agile, and design patterns.
Full Stack Developer
- Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.
- Location: Newark, DE (onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $65–$70 per hour
Onsite contract building scalable web applications end-to-end. You’ll use both front-end and back-end tech, work in Agile, and handle single-page apps, APIs, and database work—great if you have 10+ years in IT dev and want a clear hourly rate.
QA Automation Engineer (Middleware & API)
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Contract / Full-time opening listed (onsite interview required)
- Salary: $55–$60 per hour
Hands-on QA automation role focused on middleware, APIs, and backend services. You’ll design and run tests (manual and automated), use tools like Selenium or TOSCA, write complex SQL, and work in Agile while giving status updates to stakeholders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles in Newark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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