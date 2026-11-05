🚔 Newark CA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Night Shifts

Newark has a few solid security roles right now, especially for night owls who like steady hours and clear routines. If you’ve got a guard card and clean record, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newark, CA (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.60/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role with a set weekend schedule, focused on badge screening, access control, and walking/vehicle patrols. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours plus paid training, shift-claiming tools for extra work, and access to a retirement plan and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newark, CA (fast-paced logistics & distribution site)

(fast-paced logistics & distribution site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.85/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Full-time overnight post doing unarmed patrols, access control, and X-ray screening at a busy facility. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, a retirement plan, and tools to pick up extra shifts if you want more hours.

Employer: Security Special Services

Location: Fremont–Newark area, CA (upscale hotel near Hwy 880)

(upscale hotel near Hwy 880) Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Wed, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Stationary hotel security with interior checks and parking lot patrol in a company vehicle, plus a $200 hiring bonus (restrictions apply). You’ll need a clean DMV for 3 years, current Guard Card, 1+ year security experience, and strong communication skills.

If one of these fits your schedule, apply soon and make sure your guard card, resume, and references are ready to go.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.