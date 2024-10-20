Veterans column: Sgt. David Livingston volunteers for dangerous mission in missile silo

Sgt. David L. Livingston, the son of Donald and Mary Livingston, was born Sept. 14, 1958, in Newark. In 1977, during his senior year at Heath High School, he enrolled in the Air Force’s Delayed Enlistment Program. After his graduation, David entered the Air Force on May 23, 1977. He reported to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for his basic training. David was then selected for instruction in the Civil Engineering Mechanical and Electrical Field training program at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois. He completed his training and served in various locations before he was assigned to the 308th Missile Installation and Maintenance Squadron based at the Little Rock (Arkansas) Air Force Base.

Serving in the 308th, Livingston, who at some point picked up the nickname “Livy,” was tasked with maintaining 18 underground missile silos around Little Rock. Each silo housed a Titan II missile that was part of the United States defense system. The missiles were equipped with a nuclear warhead that was 600 times more powerful than the bombs dropped at Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

In early September 1980, Livingston rode his motorcycle home for a surprise visit before his 22nd birthday on Sept 14. According to his sister Marcia, who was 19 at the time, he arrived home “hot and sweaty.” She went inside and got him a tall glass of ice water, forgetting he didn’t like ice. “How long have I been gone?” he teased. Once his leave was over, he returned to base.

About 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 1980, two airmen arrived at missile silo number 374-7 to check the pressure on an oxidizer tank. They had already put on their safety suits before they noticed that they had a ratchet wrench instead of a torque wrench, as prescribed under new regulations. Since they already had their protective gear on they decided to continue with the job. While they were working, an 8-pound socket fell off the ratchet and pierced the side of the missile's fuel tank. Fuel began leaking into the silo, and the area was evacuated.

Over the next few hours, the military analyzed the situation. If the fuel pressure was lost, the weight at the top of the rocket would collapse the missile, causing an explosion. It was decided that someone needed to go into the silo and measure the level of fuel vapors before any other actions could be taken. At that point, Livingston tapped himself on the chest volunteering for the mission. He was accompanied by his superior, Sgt. Jeff Kennedy.

At 3:30 a.m. Sept. 19, the men dressed in protective suits and entered the underground complex. Their instruments immediately showed the fuel vapors were at concentrations high enough to melt their suits. Before exiting, Livingston went down a flight of stairs for one more reading. He finished his work and headed for the exit. As he made his way out, suddenly there was a terrific explosion, which was accompanied by a fire plume that erupted from the silo.

Once the smoke cleared it was found that 22 men were wounded in the blast, and Livingston was missing. An hour later, he was discovered by Senior Airman James Sandaker. He was alive but had been breathing in toxic fumes and had shrapnel wounds to his face, hands and legs from the explosion. Sandaker held him in his arms in the back of a pickup truck as they rushed him to a hospital.

