The Millersport Sweet Corn Festival recently honored Allison Bonito for her selection as queen during the annual event in August.

Bonito, a Johnstown senior, was recognized before last Friday’s Johnstown football game against Lakewood. Bonito is a member of the Big Red Band and the cross country and track teams.

Bonito and her court will spend this year traveling Ohio and promoting next summer’s event.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Johnstown’s Bonito honored as Sweet Corn Festival queen