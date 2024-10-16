Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newark Advocate

    Rumpke taking over trash services in Granville after village council approves contract

    By Donna Chang,

    2 days ago

    Granville Village Council has selected a new waste hauler to provide trash and recycling services for village residents after the contract with WIN Waste — the current trash hauler — expires Oct. 31.

    Council members voted Oct. 2 to contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling because they said Rumpke’s bid was lower than other proposals and they like the services the company provides. Under Rumpke, the monthly residential rate will be $22.90, and residents 65 years and older will receive a 10% discount, lowering it to $20.61.

    The current rate with WIN Waste is $20.75 a month.

    Three of the five contractors — Local Waste, Shackleford and Rumpke — proposed an additional fee on top of the monthly residential rates (the base rates in the table do not include these fees). Rumpke has an additional $2.95 processing fee if customers use their credit card to process the payment.

    Every contractor, including Rumpke, offers a payment method to avoid processing fees, and Village Manager Herb Koehler said the council will ensure Granville residents are aware of such methods — such as linking one’s bank account to the portal instead of using the credit card option.

    Even with the extra charges, Local Waste submitted the lowest bid, but council members said they determined it was not the lowest and “best” hauler when they turned it down during the Sept. 18 council meeting. Rumpke submitted the next-lowest bid.

    Rumpke Waste & Recycling is a regionally based waste and recycling corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, with about 600 employees in Columbus.

    Koehler said part of the reason Rumpke appealed to Granville is the company’s emphasis on sustainability initiatives, which are in line with the village’s own environmental goals.

    “Jake (Heffron) from Rumpke has come, has met with me several times even before this about what innovations they are doing with Rumpke for recycling,” council member Laura Mickelson said during the meeting. “And it’s amazing the things that they are doing. … As a member of the sustainability committee, that’s the direction I would like to see the village go.”

    Heffron, the municipal and public sector representative from Rumpke, said the company will now service the village one day a week and is expanding its list of acceptable recycling items to include things such as plastic clamshells — which the company just announced can be recycled to keep more material out of landfills.

    Heffron said Rumpke owns and operates 15 landfills across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Illinois and is converting the waste into natural gas, which is reintroduced to the electric grid. The three other haulers who submitted bids to the village — Local Waste, Win Waste, and Shackleford — take the recycling they gather to Rumpke’s facility in Pike County for processing.

    “We look forward to working with the village,” Heffron said. “We just opened our new facility here in Columbus. We’d love for people to come take a tour of it.”

    Koehler said Rumpke Waste & Recycling will begin serving the village Nov. 1.

    Mayor Melissa Hartfield said the trash-hauling bid is renewed every three years, and six years ago the village awarded the bid to a company called Waste Away, which served the village for four years. The company was not the lowest bidder but had a reputation for great service, responsiveness and good truck maintenance. The company was later sold to WIN Waste Innovations.

    Hartfield said a key reason most municipalities attempt to get a contract with a single trash hauler “is to reduce the number of trucks coming through town all week, and reducing wear and tear on the roads and infrastructure.”

    Earlier this year, Koehler said, WIN Waste made a billing system change that caused disruptions to waste hauling services in the village.

    “Their services stopped for a period that probably took about three months to fix. And it wasn’t every single resident, but it was just enough residents … to create discomfort with the community and their service provider,” Koehler said. “In my opinion, from a village staff perspective, we saw more complaints under WIN Waste than we did under Waste Away.”

    Sarah Mathews, the representative from WIN Waste, apologized about the billing issues during the Oct. 2 council meeting.

    “It wasn’t a billing situation. It was a picking-up-the-trash situation. To get our attention, you guys stopped picking up the trash,” Council Member Kim Keethler Ball said. “Certainly not just for one week — like two weeks, three weeks — until we figured it out by bringing it to the village council and talking to each other.”

    Donna Chang writes for TheReportingProject.org, the nonprofit news organization of Denison University’s Journalism program, which is supported by generous donations from readers.

    This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Rumpke taking over trash services in Granville after village council approves contract

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Mark Katrick faith column: How a 'cranky router' turned out to be a blessing in disguise
    Newark Advocate7 hours ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy