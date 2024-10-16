Here’s where ODOT stands with its 'super load' deliveries to Licking County

The Ohio Department of Transportation delivered two more “super loads” to Licking County over the weekend, continuing a process that began in March and isn’t expected to end until sometime next year.

But how many more are left?

ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning told The Advocate that the agency plans to transport several more this year and next but could not provide an exact count. On Saturday and Sunday. ODOT delivered its 25th and 26th loads , which are bringing equipment to the Intel plant site in New Albany.

However, ODOT expects dialing back its public notices announcing when deliveries will take place, Bruning said. Future loads are expected to be much smaller, causing minimal delays for commuters traveling the route trucks follow to deliver the equipment.

In August, ODOT wrapped up transporting the project’s larger super loads , which were longer and heavier and affected traffic greater than smaller deliveries do. But Bruning cautioned that some future loads may be larger than others and would force ODOT to alert the public if traffic impacts will cause significant delays.

“I don’t think the general public will notice (many impacts),” Bruning said of future deliveries. “Unless you are directly on that route, you probably aren’t even going to notice that. (But) there will be a lot more to come to Intel as that plant continues to be built.”

ODOT has avoided moving any loads at night, citing safety concerns. It plans to deliver them during winter but will be mindful about the weather when doing so, Bruning said.

Bruning anticipates ODOT will deliver loads of varying sizes each week the rest of 2024 and into January. However, some weeks there won’t be any deliveries because of events and holidays, such as the Columbus Marathon and Thanksgiving, among others.

The route originates in Adams County and travels through Pike and Ross counties . Drivers transporting loads later pass through Pickaway and Franklin counties before arriving in Licking County using roads in Etna Township and Pataskala on what’s usually the trip’s third day.

Bruning said Franklin County only permits transporting loads through Columbus on Sundays so its police officers can help escort it and is why deliveries are usually completed that day. That reason is also why recent shipments have taken place during the weekend, he said.

“These last couple (deliveries) have been relatively short,” Bruning said. “We’re talking 16, 17 feet tall. That’s a lot easier to move than 23-foot tall units we were moving over the summer. So they’ll move much quicker.”

Advocate reporter Josué Perez can be reached at jhperez@newarkadvocate.com .

