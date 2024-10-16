Active Fit: Playtime ideas for children include building forts, playing duck, duck, goose

Play is a key part of healthy development for children. Through play, children grow physically, emotionally and socially. It is a way for children to fully connect with the world and people around them. The following activities can help parents support and take part in their child’s playtime.

Build a fort with sheets and chairs and create a new space to read a book or enjoy a snack.

Get outside and draw a masterpiece or hopscotch court using sidewalk chalk.

Create a bowling lane in the hall with plastic water bottles and a soft ball.

Go on a scavenger hunt through the neighborhood.

Tell “what if” stories. Start with a prompt such as, “What if we lived on the moon?” and encourage the children to come up with the quirkiest story they can imagine.

Also, teaching children traditional games that their parents played during childhood is an excellent bonding opportunity. Games such as tag, hide and seek, duck duck goose and Simon says are few ideas that both parents and children can enjoy.

