Teen Arrested in Killing of 15-Year-Old Javits Frimpong; Two Suspects Remain at Large

A 17-year-old Bronx teenager identified as Thierno Jalloh has been arrested in connection with the October 29th shooting death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian immigrant who was killed while walking to school in the Bronx.

Jalloh was arrested November 11th and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He appeared in Bronx Criminal Court the following day, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury.

Investigators are still searching for two additional suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting. Surveillance footage reportedly shows three individuals chasing Frimpong before shots were fired. Authorities have not publicly confirmed which suspect fired the fatal shot.

The investigation remains ongoing as the community mourns the teenager’s death.

Frimpong’s funeral is scheduled for November 20th.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the two outstanding suspects to come forward.

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The post Teen Arrested in Killing of 15-Year-Old Javits Frimpong; Two Suspects Remain at Large first appeared on New York Voice News.