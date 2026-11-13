HUD Asks for Citizenship Verification for Federally Assisted Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is strengthening eligibility requirements for government-supported housing by requiring every applicant and household member to show evidence of U.S. citizenship or qualified immigration status.

Published November 12th, the new law covers public housing, Section 8 vouchers, and other government-subsidized rental programs. It takes effect on December 14, 2026.

The adjustment will especially influence mixed-status families whose members do not all qualify for federal housing assistance. Some may be U.S. citizens or legally eligible noncitizens. Families may still be eligible for reduced, prorated support under the new policy while HUD confirms everyone’s eligibility. But prorated help cannot last forever. Families may eventually lose help should eligibility criteria not be satisfied.

In an X post, HUD Secretary Scott Turner said, “The mixed status loophole allowed illegal aliens to simply declare U.S. citizenship to gain HUD housing. Now we require the documentation. Eligible tenants and American citizens only.”

Household members will have to turn in signed statements under penalty of perjury as well as verification consent forms. If more confirmation is required, U.S. citizens must provide their Social Security numbers and may be requested for a birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, or certificate of citizenship. Qualified noncitizens have to show original or certified immigration paperwork proving their qualifying condition.

Mixed-status families have 90 days from the December 14th effective date to provide paperwork; under certain conditions, extensions of up to 60 more days are possible. The changes, according to HUD, are meant to guarantee that federal housing aid only reaches those who satisfy legal eligibility criteria.

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