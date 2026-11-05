Four Black Candidates Make History in Gubernatorial Elections

Four Black candidates made history in the 2026 midterm elections, winning gubernatorial races in states that had never elected a Black governor.

The victories, spanning both political parties, will bring new representation to state leadership when the governors take office in January 2027.

In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. She will also be Georgia’s first Black governor and first woman to hold the office.

In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds, a U.S. congressman and supporter of President Donald Trump, made history as the state’s first Black governor. He will also become the first Black Republican elected governor of any state.

Democrats David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive, and Aaron Ford, Nevada’s attorney general, also won their respective races, becoming the first Black governors of Wisconsin and Nevada.

The victories, along with Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s reelection, mean five Black governors will serve simultaneously for the first time in American history.

Previously, only three Black Americans had been elected governor: Virginia’s Douglas Wilder, Massachusetts’ Deval Patrick and Maryland’s Moore.

For Black communities across the country, these victories represent more than historic firsts. They demonstrate the growing influence of Black voters and political leadership at every level of government.

With five Black governors serving simultaneously, communities will be watching closely to see how these leaders address education, economic opportunity, public safety, housing and the needs of working families.

Their elections mark a new chapter in American political history and a powerful reminder that representation matters.

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