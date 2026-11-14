It’s always fun to shop from locally owned businesses in the Hudson Valley! Not only are we supporting the stores that bring our community together but it allows us to get ourselves something nice or even a nice gift.

Popular Thrift And Antique Store Moves To New Orange County Location

Canva, Google Maps

On social media, Linda’s Lockers also known as Linda’s Thrifting & Antiques made an exciting announcement about their new location.

They have officially moved to 104 Main Street in Chester from 153 Main Street in the same area!

What Can We Shop From At Linda’s Thrifting & Antiques In Chester, NY?

Canva, Linda Jones via Facebook

I love that Linda’s Thrifting & Antiques has a wide variety of options! We can shop from their treasures including antiques, vintage items, decor and more. They also purchase gold and silver and hold auctions as well.

Owner, Linda Jones also shared the great news on her Facebook as well. In the comments, social media users shared their feedback including,

“ I have always loved that building. It is the perfect spot for you – best wishes!” “ Love the renovations! I am excited to stop in to shop. “

Additional feedback included Hudson Valley residents congratulating this business on their new location and how they love the renovations on site.

They are open Thursday from 12pm until 6pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am until 5pm and Sunday from 12pm until 3pm. For more info, be sure to visit their social media platforms and website.

What Else Can We Experience In Chester, NY?

While in the Chester area, we can have some fun for the entire family at The Castle Fun Center. There’s also the option of seeing a great show at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center nearby. There’s also a bunch of local eateries to visit including The Sugar Loaf Tap House. Enjoy!

Which business do you enjoy shopping from in the Hudson Valley? Tell us more below.

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