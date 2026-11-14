A new pizza spot has officially entered the chat in Dutchess County, as a well-known spot in the City of Poughkeepsie has expanded their food options. We received the inside scoop about what you can expect for when you get a chance to visit Pizzarelli’s in Poughkeepsie!

Pizzarelli’s Pizza & Subs

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Small Pies, Big Flavor at Pizzarelli’s Pizza & Subs

Small pies. Big flavor. That’s the name of the game at 10 Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie (yes, at Duces Grill) at Pizzarelli’s

We’re serving up fresh, hand-stretched NY-style pizzas, delicious subs, and our signature garlic-herb crust! Whether you’re stopping in for a bite, grabbing dinner for the family, or picking up some pizza to go, we’ve got you covered!

Pizzarelli’s Pizza & Subs

Open for dine-in and takeout, you can reach Pizzarelli’s at 845.332.2451, and link up with them here on Facebook. Weekly hours are Tuesday – Sunday, 4pm-9pm, closed Mondays.Truly new to the neighborhood, Pizzarelli’s opened for business to family and friends during the weekend of November 7th, but they’re ready for your visit to check out their 10″ NY-style personal pies, with signature toppings and flavors like pepperoni, white, vodka and buffalo chicken.

Pizzarelli’s Pizza & Subs

Ever Been To Duce’s/DC Golf?

Somewhat of a hidden gem in Poughkeepsie, DC Indoor Golf, located inside Duces Grill, offers high-tech PGA Tour simulators so that your golf season never needs to end. They do leagues, tournaments, private parties and more, plus they have some great on-site food options, and now another to add to the list.

With DC Golf nestled inside Duces Grill, you’ll never go thirsty (or hungry for that matter). In addition to Pizzarelli’s, there’s also no shortage wing options from the Wing King of the Hudson Valley himself, Chef Roble.

Big flavor starts here. Whether you like them smoky, spicy, sweet, or classic, if you’re hunting for the best wings in Poughkeepsie, start at Duces.

By the way, did you catch Chef Roble on TV last year?

Next time you’re looking for something new to do in the Dutchess County/Poughkeepsie area, consider a visit to Duces to grab a pie or slice from Pizzarelli’s and of course, some wings from Chef Roble, too.

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