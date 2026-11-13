How exciting! There’s a new restaurant opening in Ulster County. I’s always fun to support local business and try something new in the area. Soon enough, we can head to this new hotspot for some food and good times!

Fergie 28 Restaurant To Open In Ulster County, NY

This new business is taking over the former location of J. Rocco’s Steakhouse & Speakeasy! Fergie’s 28 Restaurant made an exciting post on social media. They have been bringing the hype online to the community about their opening date.

Fergie’s 28 Restaurant shared that we can expect,

“ a neighborhood restaurant and bar for comfort food, cold drinks, and easygoing good times. “

They will offer take out options and dine in service as well. We can also look forward to Fergie’s 28 Restaurant as being,

“Your new neighborhood hang out”

They will be located at 7159 NY-28 in Shandaken, NY and plan to open on Friday, December 4, 2026!

Sneak Peek At Unique Menu For Fergie’s 28 Restaurant In Shandaken, NY

I love that Fergie’s 28 Restaurant has shared a sneak peek this unique and yummy menu options. We can look forward to enjoying their ice cream, pancakes, burgers and fries.

It will be fun to try their speciality items including Hawaiian Fuego pizza, Kitchen Sink Super Food Salad and more!

What Feedback Did The Hudson Valley Community Provide About Fergie’s 28 Restaurant Opening?

The Hudson Valley community was excited to provide feedback about this new restaurant opening in Shandaken, NY. Some of the comments on Fergie’s 28 Restaurant’s Facebook included,

“That’s my birthday. I’ll have to come celebrate there!” “Looking forward to checking it out…Good Luck… you’ve been working really hard on fixing the place up.” “ Yum! Can’t wait to try it. “ “Looks like a lot of great menu choices. Can’t wait to try it.”



For more info, be sure to visit Fergie’s 28 Restaurant’s Facebook. Have fun!

Which new business are you excited to see open in the Hudson Valley? Tell us more below.

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