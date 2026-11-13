Spirit Christmas is Now Open For The Holiday Season

Some may say it’s too early for the holidays. Others, like myself, had their Christmas trees up as the clock struck 12AM on November 1st.

Spirit Christmas was on the same wavelength and shut the doors to their Halloween locations and began to stock up for the festive season.

Like every year there’s a great interactive display smack dab in the middle of the store. The theme this year: The Candy Cane Express.

According to a press release the Candy Cane Express is “here guests are swept into the sights, sounds and unmistakable scents of the season.”

The press release goes on to add:

From there, visitors can journey through Inflatable Land, greeted by Frosty the Snowman, while beloved holiday favorites like Heat Miser and Snow Miser add even more nostalgia and cheer along the way.

If you’re ready for the season we’ve got great news for you! Spirit Christmas is officially open for the season.

A Peek Inside Spirit Christmas in Newburgh, New York

Now that Spirit Christmas is officially open, we had to take a peek inside.

Take a look at the video below and let us know what you’re going to pick up this holiday season!

I will say my holiday spirit meter shot up after a stroll around Spirit Christmas. But my advice, wait a few more weeks to visit.

They’re still setting up all the merchandise and some of the shelves are still empty.

Either way, it’s a great place for all your Christmas needs, especially if you’re going to an Ugly Sweater Party or have to dress up like Elf.

5 New York Spirit Christmas Locations to Check Out This Year

If you can’t make it to the Newburgh Spirit Christmas location, there are a few more across the state you can explore.

Check out the list of the current locations which are now opened: