\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4c6Brd_1H3LL3wL00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6Brd_1H3LL3wL00" width="757" height="408" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Do you remember the case of the young girls missing in Putnam County back in the early 90s?\u003c/p>\u003ch3>2 Young Girls Go Missing in Carmel, NY in the Early 90s\u003c/h3>\u003cp>12-year-old Josette Wright was last seen coming off a school bus near her Carmel, New York home back on October 3rd, 1994.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sadly, that was the last time any one would see the young girl alive. Around 6 months later, in April 1995, 17 year old Robin Murphy went missing from the ShopRite plaza in Carmel.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Her ID and wallet were found outside of the shopping center.\u003c/p>\u003cp>According to reports Josette’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Fields Lane in Putnam County on Thanksgiving weekend in 1995.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Robin Murphy has never been found. There was a point in 2024 where remains were found in the area and tested with Robin’s DNA. It did NOT come back a match.\u003c/p>\u003ch3>Arrests Made in Missing Putnam County Girls Case, Drama Ensues\u003c/h3>\u003cp>In 1995 an arrest was made in the Josette Wright case.\u003c/p>\u003cp>According to reports Anthony DiPippo was arrested and convicted in 1997 for the murder and rape of Josette Wright.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Andrew Krivak was also arrested around the same time DiPippo was. The 2 were allegedly local drug dealers in the area.\u003c/p>\u003cp>DiPippo and Krivak, who were teenagers at the time, were convicted in 1997. There was some drama within the case.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://abc7ny.com/post/andrew-krivak-released-from-prison-wrongfully-convicted-coerced-confession/7274276/" rel="nofollow">ABC reports\u003c/a> that The Exoneration Project claimed that evidence shows Krivak “was coerced by police into signing a false statement confessing to raping and murdering Wright.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>Krivak was released from prison in 2020.\u003c/p>\u003cp>DiPippo was acquitted of all of the charges in 2016 and released after serving almost 20 years in prison.\u003c/p>\u003ch3>20/20 Dives into The Putnam County School Girls Case\u003c/h3>\u003cp>Over the years Josette’s case has garnered national attention through podcasts such as Devi’s Quarry, The Murder of Josette Wright, and other True Crime focused shows. \u003c/p>\u003cp>Now, 20/20 is diving in.\u003c/p>\u003cp>On Friday November 13th, 2026, 20/20 aired a 2 hour documentary called “Hiding Beneath The Surface: The Putnam County School Girls.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>20/20 correspondent John Quinones wrote on Facebook ahead of the episode airing “Two young women disappear. There’s a killer on the loose…and he’s hiding in the midst of this small community. A riveting, 2 hour documentary.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>You can watch the trailer below:\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F4128277577309166%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//hudsonvalleycountry.com/20-20-investigates-putnam-county-missing-girls/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//hudsonvalleycountry.com/20-20-investigates-putnam-county-missing-girls/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//hudsonvalleycountry.com/20-20-investigates-putnam-county-missing-girls/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>