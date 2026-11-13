It looks like a familiar face is heading to the New Hamburg Yacht club…I mean The Salty Breeze.

Filming Continues Around the Hudson Valley

Every day it seems there’s a new production popping up in the Hudson Valley.

Netflix shows like The Four Seasons and God Of The Woods have been busy filming in Dutchess and Orange Counties. The Four Seasons even transformed Beacon and Wappingers Falls into Sleepy Hollow.

Things have been running full steam ahead with season 2 of Best Medicine on Fox.

Best Medicine has been busy filming in Orange County and on site at the New Hamburg Yacht Club.

Recently photos have circulated of a big name new addition to the cast.

Best Medicine Welcomes Katey Sagal to the Hudson Valley

The one and only Katey Sagal has joined the team in Port Wenn, Maine also known as the Hudson Valley.

You know Sagal from iconic shows like Married With Children and Sons of Anarchy. Millennials like myself also remember her from classics like 8 Simple Rules and as the robot from Smart House on Disney!

I digress.

Abigail Spencer, who plays Louisa, shared a handful of photos from set recently:

There’s always something crazy happening in Port Wenn, and it looks like things are about to get messy!

What Can We Expect From Katy Sagal’s Best Medicine Character?

According to Deadline, Sagal will play Louisa’s estranged mother Kathleen Gavin AKA “Shady Katie.” Deadline explains that Sagal’s character is:

Combative, conniving, and always looking out for herself, Kathleen unexpectedly returns to town after a long absence, sending Louisa’s life into chaos.

We can get the gist of the chaos from those photos, don’t you think?

Shady Katie is apparently “the only person in th world who’s not welcome in Port Wenn.”

Oh this is for sure going to get crazy and we cant wait!

We don’t have an exact date on the episode dates, but Deadline reports they’ll air later this season.