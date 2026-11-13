A Hudson Valley store is turning 100 and starting something new.

A Hudson Valley furniture company that has been handcrafting chairs for a century is starting a new chapter.

Hudson Valley Furniture Maker Celebrates 100 Years And Breaks Ground On New Craft Village

Hunt Country Furniture

Hunt Country Furniture recently marked its centennial in Wingdale and broke ground on Hunt Craft Village.

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Nearly 100 guests attended the ceremony. They included town and county officials, residents and company employees with their families.

New Home For Craftsmanship

Hunt Country Furniture

Hunt Craft Village is meant to carry on the legacy of Webatuck Craft Village. That Wingdale landmark was once home to independent artisans, including woodworkers, potters, glassblowers and blacksmiths.

The new campus will bring together the Hunt factory on Dog Tail Corners Road and a historic building from 1747. More buildings are planned.

CEO Lucia Bartovic says the village will include a craft school to pass traditional skills to the next generation.

Hunt Country Furniture

Plans also call for a new giant chair at the nearby intersection with Route 55. It would follow the company’s famous Big Chair. A 25-foot version was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records in 1979 as the world’s largest chair.

Where It Started

The company began in 1926 when Lockwood Hunt opened a small shop on the family homestead in Wingdale. His mother, Lillian, had started restoring antique furniture in the early 1920s. His brother Julian joined him, and Lockwood’s son Shelley followed.

Today the family-founded company still makes solid-wood furniture using traditional joinery.

Officials Join The Celebration

Hunt Country Furniture

Operations Manager Todd Gazzoli, who has worked at Hunt for 42 years, led the program. He shared memories of working with Lockwood Hunt.

Town of Dover Supervisor Rich Yeno said his family has treasured Hunt furniture for more than 50 years. Dutchess County Legislator Andrew House presented the company with a Certificate of Recognition. County Executive Sue Serino presented a proclamation and a certificate for the groundbreaking.

The 1747 building recently received a new roof. It will go through more restoration.