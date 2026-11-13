If your work email has been acting up, it’s not just you.

A global Microsoft 365 outage that started Thursday continues to disrupt services like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot for a second day.

Microsoft Outage Still Disrupting Outlook Early Friday

Photo by Ed Hardie on Unsplash

Many people in the Hudson Valley who rely on Outlook and other Microsoft servers for work or school may have been affected.

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The outage began Thursday during the workday. It left many users unable to open their email and caused errors across Microsoft 365.

What Is Affected

Photo by Ed Hardie on Unsplash

Microsoft says the outage hit Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online and Copilot. It also affected Defender, Planner, To Do and Intune.

What Caused It

Microsoft says a process on its servers that sets up secure connections became overwhelmed and stopped processing requests

Microsoft says it is working on a configuration fix. It is also reverting a recent network change that lines up with the start of the problems.

Recovery Ongoing

Bobby Welber

The company has been restarting servers and reversing a recent network change.

Microsoft reported “positive results” late Thursday after restarting servers. Some servers returned to service and stayed stable. The company later said the recovery was partial and had not been sustained.

Microsoft reported “early signs of stabilization” as of Friday morning, though capacity has not fully returned to normal.

Engineers are still working to stabilize the system and bring traffic back slowly. The company hasn’t given a time for full restoration.

What To Do

If you can’t reach your email, you are not alone. Businesses and schools may need to use backup methods for now.