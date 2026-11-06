Price Hike: What's Going On With These New JetBlue Baggage Fees?

I’m sure we all have some sort of airline loyalty, or at least a preferred company we tend to look at first when booking a flight. For me, and this is just my preference (not a paid advertisement or anything of that nature), I always check JetBlue first. I find their fares to be reasonable, tons of flight availability, and I have always had great experience with their in-flight staff and customer service.

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Many of us JetBlue loyals were pretty surprised with this week’s baggage fee announcement, effective immediately.

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Second Baggage Fee Increase of the Year for JetBlue

For the second time in 2026, JetBlue has announced checked baggage fee increases, and implemented the hike immediately. According to the Associated Press:

The new fees for tickets purchased on or after Nov. 3 mean most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean will pay at least $50 each way for their first checked bag, up from $39 previously.

In addition, the AP reported that the checked bag fee increases to $55 during ‘peak travel periods’ which includes Thanksgiving and the December holidays so long as the fee is paid at least 24 hours before travel. Inside the 24-hour mark, you’ll be responsible for $60 a bag during off-peak, and $70 during peak travel times.

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It’ll cost you $70 each way (off-peak) and $75 for peak travel for pre-paid second bags, and a total of $85 if paying for second bags while at the airport.

Fuel Costs Fuel Baggage Fee Increase

The New York-based airline has cited jet fuel and operating costs as the reason behind the increase, noting ‘higher fuel prices as a major driver of rising costs,’ this according to thetravel.com. The current Iran War is referenced as a force behind the increased fuel costs and impact on airline operations.

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With many New Yorkers utilizing JetBlue’s flagship JFK terminal for domestic and international travel, and the convenience of using JetBlue out of Westchester, this fee increase has a direct impact on Hudson Valley travel.