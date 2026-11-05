Thruway Rock-throwing Suspect Arrested After Pursuit In Salina

A man is facing a long list of charges after police said he threw rocks and bricks on the NYS Thurway.

John W. McGinn, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested October 16, by New York State Police following multiple incidents involving objects being thrown at moving vehicles along the New York State Thruway.

At 9:34 p.m., October 16, State Police responded multiple reports of an individual throwing objects at passing cars on I-90 in the New York towns of Brutus and Salina, before reportedly fleeing in a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox.

Troopers then said they located a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the car on the Thruway in the town of Salina. The driver, later identified as McGinn, initially stopped but then reportedly tried to flee, driving erratically.

Following a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop partially in the driving lane and fog line. McGinn reportedly got out of the vehicle, but resisted arrest, according to police. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Police say they determined that McGinn allegedly stood in the roadway and threw objects, believed to be rocks and bricks, at passing vehicles along a several-mile stretch of the Thruway spanning Cayuga and Onondaga counties. At least seven vehicles sustained damage as a result of the incidents.

Police learned McGinn also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Ohio.

McGinn was charged with:

Three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class E felony)

Nine counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

McGinn was arraigned and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending pickup by authorities in Ohio.